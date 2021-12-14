Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 54,477 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,477 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

