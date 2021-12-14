The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,567 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 124.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 138,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

