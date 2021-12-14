Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $2,122,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.11. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

