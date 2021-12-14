BHP Group’s (BHP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($24.58) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,231.43 ($29.49).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,171 ($28.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,505 ($33.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,953.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,098.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

