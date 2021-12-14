NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 74 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 86.23 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £266.84 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.68.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman bought 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £14,939.60 ($19,743.10).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

