Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 393,975 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,599,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

