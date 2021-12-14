Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,271 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,650,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 17.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.