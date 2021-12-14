Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,140,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

