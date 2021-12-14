Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96.

