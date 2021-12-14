Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 199 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.