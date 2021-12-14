Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,114,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,526,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 864,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,624,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 757,126 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

