Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $13,221,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

