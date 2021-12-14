Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Berry worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $670.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.82.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

