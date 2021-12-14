2,226 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 361,493 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,580,000 after acquiring an additional 241,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,343 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

BLL stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

