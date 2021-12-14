$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.60. CVS Health posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

