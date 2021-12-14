Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 658 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

VCR opened at $333.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

