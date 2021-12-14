Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,107 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 140,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSTO opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VSTO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

