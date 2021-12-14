Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

