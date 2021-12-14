Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,472,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 403,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $214.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

