Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $253,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 666,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 278,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 430,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

