Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 658.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88.

