Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

