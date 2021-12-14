Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.04. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $312.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.58 and its 200-day moving average is $332.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $259.54 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.