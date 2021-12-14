CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Issachar Ohana Sells 9,338 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $987.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.69, a PEG ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 123,506 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CEVA by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 61,449 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.