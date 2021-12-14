Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner Sells 4,363 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,314.42.

Stephen Jonathan Chetner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Stephen Jonathan Chetner purchased 4,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00.

TSE:PEY opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.18. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.83 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

