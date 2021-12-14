American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CEO Brian Daniel Murphy Buys 2,718 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AOUT stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $258.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

