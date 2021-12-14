Insider Buying: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xometry stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $97.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

