Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $307,000 in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vicor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 31.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $2,332,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,332 shares of company stock worth $22,699,452. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.69. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.