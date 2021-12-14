Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in November

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Moovly Media stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Moovly Media has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.80.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

