ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a growth of 1,918.8% from the November 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,834,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VDRM stock opened at 0.01 on Tuesday. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01.

Get ViaDerma alerts:

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.