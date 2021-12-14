Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.44. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.