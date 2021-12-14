Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in The Ensign Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

