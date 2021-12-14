Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 256.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 2,482,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 418.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 220,710 shares of company stock worth $14,137,865 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

