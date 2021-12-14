Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $781,000 Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $202,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

