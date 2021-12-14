Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,007,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

