Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $345,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.