Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,158 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

