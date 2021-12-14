Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KL. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

