Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in UFP Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $93.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.