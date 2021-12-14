Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,586,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,920,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 15.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 149,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

