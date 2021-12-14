Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $316,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AKYA opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,394,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 815,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,736,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

