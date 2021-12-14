Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey Purchases 33,561 Shares

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 33.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.