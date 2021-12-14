Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen Sells 22,633 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $147,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

