Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

