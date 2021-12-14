Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $625,000 Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 423.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

