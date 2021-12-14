Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

