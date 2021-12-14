UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USER. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

NYSE:USER opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

