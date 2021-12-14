UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.