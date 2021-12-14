Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 218,883 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11.

On Friday, October 15th, Joshua Harris sold 75,706 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $5,116,211.48.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,392,843.76.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $4,576,718.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

