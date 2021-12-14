Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

VST opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

